Fadiel Adams’ associate Stuart Scharnick arrested for threatening journalist

An associate of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams, Stuart Scharnick, has been arrested by the Police Killing Task Team (PKTT), after a confrontation involving Scharnick and journalist Herman Moloi at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday.

Scharnick allegedly threatened the Sowetan newspaper journalist during a break as he recorded his interaction with the National Coloured Congress leader, Adams, who was on the stand.

Moloi said he was busy taking pictures as the commission adjourned, when Scharnick approached him in a threatening manner.

“It was tea adjournment, and everyone was taking pictures because he had approached Fadiel Adams. When he came back he asked why I was taking videos of him without his permission, but I told him that we were authorised to take videos in the venue. He alleged that I took videos of him yesterday and posted them on social media, and his tone was very threatening,” said Moloi.

Moloi further alleged that Scharnick said if he wanted to talk to him, he must come outside. The journalist subsequently opened a criminal case against him.

“We do not know what was going to happen outside; that is why I opened a case against him,” Moloi added.

READ: More concessions, more ‘untruthful’ testimony from Fadiel Adams at Madlanga

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said this was the first time that they had reports or incidents of this manner.

“This is a dignified space and I do not think in the life of the commission since we started last year that we have had incidents of this sort,” said Michaels.

The reported confrontation comes as Scharnick’s name has already featured prominently in evidence before the commission because of his alleged association with Sibiya.

READ: NPA, judiciary must explain how Shadrack Sibiya associate got slap on wrist

Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo previously told the commission that Sibiya had been seen driving a Toyota bakkie registered to Scharnick. Khumalo also alleged that Scharnick had acted as Sibiya’s close protector. Scharnick has disputed that characterisation, saying he and Sibiya are acquaintances.

The commission has also heard evidence about Scharnick’s criminal record.

KwaZulu-Natal police said in November 2025 that they had identified 29 criminal case dockets linked to him, including matters involving vehicle theft and carjacking. Police said 18 of those matters had ultimately been dealt with together in a plea agreement that resulted in a wholly suspended five-year sentence and a R150,000 fine.

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