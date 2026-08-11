Fadiel Adams’ laptop explanation fails to convince Madlanga Commission

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

However, evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that Adams’ statement had only been received after 9 pm on Monday.

Chaskalson said the late submission made it impossible for the commission and evidence leaders to properly prepare for questioning.

“It’s simply not possible to do that when the statement arrives, essentially 12 hours before the witness starts testifying,” Chaskalson told the commission.

He said Adams was an important witness and that proceeding without adequate preparation would mean the commission was not doing justice to this process.

Laptop reason for late submission

The delay was linked to Adams’ explanation that he had struggled to submit his statement because of problems with his laptop.

“Parliament can confirm that I have a very problematic laptop,” said Adams, who added that it is frequently ‘frozen’.

Asked whether it was the same laptop he used in Parliament, Adams confirmed that it was.

He said the device froze regularly and that he often had to approach people for information or contact them when he could not access what he needed.

Adams said Parliament’s IT staff regularly fixed the laptop, but that the problem returned after a few days.

‘I find that very hard to believe’

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, however, expressed disbelief at the explanation.

“I find that very hard to believe,” he said.

He further questioned how Adams could function as a parliamentarian while using a laptop he claimed was repeatedly malfunctioning.

Madlanga also challenged Adams over the timing of his statement, highlighting that the commission had required it since October 2025. Adams said he had become aware of the Rule 3 notice only about three or four months earlier and had subsequently asked the commission for more time.

Madlanga remained unconvinced.

“I find it hard to believe that,” he said.

Madlanga further added that Adams’ explanation suggested that he could not have been functioning normally as a parliamentarian.

Not taking commission seriously

“It seems to me that you are not taking this commission seriously,” Madlanga stated.

Madlanga said Adams should change his approach going forward.

“Starting from now going forward, you must take this commission serious, serious, seriously, Mr. Adams.”

Adams will be appearing before the commission to be questioned about his affidavit that allegedly triggered an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigation into Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and others’ alleged wrongdoing.

The commission postponed Adams’ testimony to August 19, with Madlanga saying it was not possible to hear his evidence because commissioners and evidence leaders had not had sufficient time to study his statement.

Read More: Plan was to set up ‘Masemola’: Idac ‘scheme’ exposed at Madlanga

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