Failed attempt to defraud RAF lands risk-taker in prison

Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana has been remanded in police custody until his next court appearance on May 25 after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegations of Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud.

It is alleged that in June 2022 Msutwana, through his lawyers, lodged a claim of more than R2.2-million with the RAF claiming he was hit by an unknown vehicle on February 26 2021.

He submitted that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene at Madikane Street in New Brighton, Gqeberha.

However, police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the forensic investigation division of the RAF picked up the red flags and referred the matter to the Hawks in December 2022 for extensive probing, hence Msutwana’s arrest on Tuesday.

“Investigations revealed that on the said date Msutwana, as per Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals’ records, was injured at his house where he fell as a result of being intoxicated,” said Mgolodela.

“The RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of more than R2.2-million.”

Major-general Obed Ngwenya, head of the Hawks in Eastern Cape, commended his team for the expeditious manner in which it treated the matter by ensuring that the accused is brought to justice quicker.

