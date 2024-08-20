Fallout between Limpopo drug rehab leaders cause for concern

Dozens of recovering drug patients in Limpopo are facing a bleak future following a bitter fallout between senior members of an anti-crime and drug rehabilitation centre.

Since last month, top management at the Limpopo Anti-Drug, Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC) has been experiencing internal strife.

This comes after a fight between Agi Makhura and Philly Moloto, which spilt over to social media.

The duo has been at loggerheads recently, with insults flying, much to the frustration of hordes of parents who sought assistance for their drug-addicted children.

The rehab centre, located in Seshego outside Polokwane, has an intake of over 30 recovering drug patients.

They were rescued from drug dens and organised criminal gangs in various provinces.

Bank account frozen

Moloto is accusing Makhura of swindling the parents of the recovering drug patients and directing the funds into his personal bank accounts.

Parents are expected to fork out R3 500 a month to the rehabilitation facility.

Makhura is alleged to have frozen the bank account of the centre, rendering the organisation unable to buy food for the patients.

Sunday World understands that LADGAC employees, mainly security guards, nurses, psychologists, and administration staff, did not get their salaries for July.

Moloto told Sunday World that the executive committee has taken a unanimous decision to expel Makhura from LADGAC.

Following his expulsion, Makhura established his own branch, which he named LADGAC Makhura, on a plot along the Mashashane Road outside Polokwane.

He is said to have admitted recovering patients from the Seshego centre.

Financial misconduct

An irate Moloto said Makhura has brought the institution’s image into disrepute, and some parents are starting to doubt their efforts.

“There are lots of indiscretions levelled against Makhura. Over the years, he has acted with impunity, and his wayward behaviour was just too much to tolerate,” said Moloto.

“He has a tendency towards financial misconduct, which almost led us to bankruptcy.

“While he was still here, there was low staff morale because of his penchant for swearing at people. Imagine a grown person being yelled at.”

Makhura accused Moloto of launching a smear campaign to tarnish his name.

He refuted the accusation that he froze the LADGAC bank account, adding that he is still part of the centre in Seshego.

“All these branches are mine. These allegations that I have frozen the accounts are not true. How can I sabotage my own initiative?” asked Makhura.

“It is true that I have opened a branch elsewhere because I wanted to take these youngsters away from the distractions at the centre, which was in a township.”

Anxiety among parents

One of the parents, whose daughter is at the rehabilitation centre, raised concerns that the fight between the two leaders would collapse the organisation and that patients could relapse.

“This infighting among LADGAC leaders does not augur well for the patients. There is widespread anxiety among parents that this could lead to the shutdown of the centre,” said the parent, choosing not to be identified.

“Once the centre is closed, these [recovering patients] will definitely relapse to the streets.” said the parent who preferred to remain anonymous.”

Vincent Kunutu, who, together with Makhura, established the Seshego Community Against Crime and Gangsterism, said Makhura’s greed and tendency towards vulgarism are the reasons many people do not take him seriously.

“Makhura’s notorious reputation for vulgarism and yelling unprintable names in public is denting his image,” said Kunutu.

“Many people hardly take him seriously because they see him as an immoral person.”

