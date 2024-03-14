Families of victims of convicted rapist serial killer speak

The sister of one of the women who was murdered by convicted rapist serial killer Sifiso Mkhwanazi said she was shocked to discover during court proceedings that the deceased was a sex worker.

An emotional Grace Moyo, sister of Joyce Moyo, one of the victims, spoke to Sunday World outside court on Wednesday afternoon. This comes after Mkhwanazi was convicted and found guilty of the 21 crimes he committed in 2021.

Family unaware that victim was a sex worker

She had last seen her sister alive about a week before she disappeared. After she was found dead, she had to identify her remains.

“To us, as a family, she was selling Herbal Life products. We were shocked when we heard that she was a sex worker. We didn’t believe it until it was revealed in court that she was a sex worker.

“It was sad hearing that she died while working on the streets. Our family back home in Zimbabwe was hurt by her death. They are still in pain and are demanding justice. I am updating them daily about the court proceedings.”

Moyo said that her family in Zimbabwe called and waited in frustration for Mkhwanazi to be convicted.

Family wanted swift justice

“My family doesn’t understand how courts work in South Africa. They thought Mkhwanazi would be convicted on the first day of his appearance,” said Moyo.

She called for Mkhwanazi to spend the rest of his life in jail.

“If I were given a chance to meet with Mkhwanazi, I would ask him why he killed my sister. I would ask him who will look after my sister’s children, aged seven, 14 and 19.

“We told them that their mother was killed when the police asked for their DNA samples to help in identifying my sister’s decomposed body.”

She further stated that it is a great challenge to answer all the questions that her sister’s children ask. This was because she also has questions about the reasons for her death.

The family waited three months for DNA results.

One of the children of Mkhwanazi’s other victim, who can’t be named because she is a minor, said she missed her mother.

State proved premeditation in the murders

Mkhwanazi appeared before the Johannesburg High Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, on Wednesday.

Judge Moosa rejected Mkhwanazi’s submission to the court that he instinctively killed the six sex workers. He said he killed them out of fear of going to jail. He accepted the version of the state that proved that these murders were premeditated.

Moosa ordered that the convicted murderer should go to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for an assessment. This is to determine whether the accused represents a danger to the physical or mental well-being of other members of the community.

The case was postponed to May 8 for pre-sentence proceedings and the submission of the evaluation report.

Another victim, Chihota Nyarai’s 16-year-old daughter, shared that the mother was sorely missed.

One victim shot dead, the rest strangled

The teenager, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she was also not aware of what her mother did for a living.

Her mother, Chihota Nyarai, was, raped, shot in the head at close range, and her body left to decompose by Mkhwanazi.

“We went to the place where my mother claimed she worked in Johannesburg. While there, we then received a call that there were bodies that were found at the workshop. We were called to come and check if my mother was among them,” she said.

“We went there, and her body was not there, we then went to a (government) mortuary. That’s when they did DNA tests to confirm if her body was among the six decomposed bodies found at the workshop,” she said.

“We didn’t want to believe it. The last time my mother spoke to us at home was when she promised that she would return from work. We waited for her to come home. She didn’t come. She only came home when she was dead.”

Sole breadwinner with five children

She said that her mother was the breadwinner, as her father died when they were still young. She had four siblings, but one died in December.

Chihota’s remaining four children are living in South Africa with their guardians.

Mkhwanazi was 19 years old when he committed the offences.

He claimed he choked the deceased and later bound their feet and hands, and some victims were gagged.

Chihota was the only one whom Mkhwanazi shot dead.

Two victims were pregnant at the time they were murdered.

NPA welcomes verdict

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane told the media that the NPA welcomed the guilty verdict.

“It is a reflection of the seriousness of the criminal justice system in combating gender based violence. Also ensuring that the perpetrators of violent crimes against women are held accountable.

“The reason that the NPA rejected the negotiations when he wanted to enter into a plea and sentence agreement as the state. We were of the view that he would get a light sentence [if we di]. This would mean that getting away with causing harm to the deceased and their families. We opted to present evidence, especially the issues that were in dispute.

