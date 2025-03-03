Families plead with public to help find missing journalist and lover

The families of journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his lover, Zodwa Mdhluli, are calling on members of the public to help locate the couple.

According to the couple’s families, Ndlovu and Mdhluli went missing on February 18.

Ndlovu (39), a member of the National Press Club executive committee and the founder of Capital Live SA radio in Mamelodi East, was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with blue and white accents, blue trousers, and Nike sneakers.

The families of the missing couple told the media in Pretoria Sunday that they were shocked and devastated.

Last seen leaving Denlyn Mall

Ndlovu left Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi that evening, and his partner was also reported missing, according to family spokesperson Vusi Mahlasela.

Mahlasela pleaded for the missing couple’s safe return.

“We are deeply wounded as a family,” said Mahlasela.

“We are completely broken and would appreciate any assistance in finding Zodwa and Sibusiso because it is becoming more difficult for us all every day.”

He described Ndlovu as a joyful person.

“The Monday before Tuesday, he came to my house to pick up a trumpet from my studio to give to someone.

“I wasn’t there when he arrived, though. You wouldn’t assume that he is having problems with anyone because he was always happy and free.”

Investigations are continuing

He added that they are making every effort to find him alive.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said investigations are ongoing.

“Police are searching for Mr Sibusiso Ndlovu, who was reported missing in Mamelodi. He was last seen leaving his workplace on the 18th of February at approximately 18h00,” said Masondo.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search to please call Sergeant Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content