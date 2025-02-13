Families receive remains of 14 slain soldiers at memorial service

On Thursday, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) braved the rain in Centurion, Pretoria, as they carried the caskets containing the remains of the 14 South African soldiers who died during a peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

They carried the caskets towards multiple funeral services company vehicles that were lined up at the venue. This was during the hand-over ceremony and memorial service of the slain soldiers.

Hand-over ceremony

The hand-over ceremony and memorial service took place at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion, Pretoria on Thursday evening.

The remains of the soldiers arrived in the country on Wednesday at 6.25pm. They arrived on board a Shaanxi Y-8 cargo plane of the Tanzanian Air Force at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane.

The purpose of the ceremony was to hand over the remains of the soldiers to their families, who were present at the event.

The grieving families were seated underneath a white tent with President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was joined by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga.

Family members joined Ramaphosa, Motshekga

Various family members wore blankets over their shoulders. Some of the widows wore black veils over their faces as a symbol of mourning.

Family members were seen sobbing, wiping tears as they watched the remains of their loved ones arrive.

The 14 South African soldiers were killed in combat by M23 rebels during a peacekeeping mission in the eastern DRC. They were killed between January 23 and 27 2025.

On February 7, their bodies were transported from the DRC to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda. The logistics were carried out by the UN.

UN carried out logistics for repatriation

Their bodies arrived in Entebbe on February 8, and were kept there until February 11 for standard pathology procedures.

The slain soldiers are: Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.