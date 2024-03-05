Family confirms death of former Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza

Football lovers across the country are still reeling in shock following the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender Sphiwe Mkhonza.

Mkhonza died on Tuesday, aged 44.

“The family of the former Golden Arrows FC and Kaizer Chiefs defender can confirm that Siphiwe Mkhonza has sadly passed on in the early hours of this morning at home,” the family said in a statement.

Kidney infections

“Mkhonza, affectionately known as “Dr Mnandi”, has been battling kidney infections for a long time.

“He was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke [Johannesburg Academic Hospital] a month ago and was discharged after showing signs of recovery.

“Mkhonza has been taken care of by his girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Ms Nondumiso Masengemi, at their home in Roodepoort.

“The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to, and friends for their support during his illness.

“Mkhonza is survived by his children, his father, Joseph ‘Skheshe Kheshe’ Mkhonza, his mom, Phindile Mkhonza, and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements.”

Born in Kwa-Thema, east of Johannesburg, Mkhonza started his professional football career at the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in 1991 and wore the captain’s armband in his first season at the age of 18.

Successful stint at the Kaizer Chiefs

Despite representing several clubs in the South African top flight, such as SuperSport United, AmaZulu, Maritzburg United, and Golden Arrows, his most successful stint was with the Chiefs.

At Amakhosi, he won his first league title, which ultimately paved the way for him to get a call-up to the national team and rack up seven international caps.

Mkhonza retired from football in 2012 while playing in the colours of the Black Leopards, and moved on to become a football analyst.

He will be remembered for his humorous and witty football analysis.

