Family feud suspected in early-morning double murder

Two people from Eldorado Park in Johannesburg were shot dead on Monday in what is believed to have been a family feud.

The police said they received information about a shooting incident that took place along Calvinia Street in extension 4 early in the morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Roxanne Gibb said: “Upon arrival, police officers were informed about two lifeless bodies inside the house. The bodies were identified as a 64-year-old male and a 41-year-old female,” said Gibb.

“The body of the female was found lying in the sitting room and had sustained multiple stab wounds and one gunshot wound.

“The body of the 64-year-old male was discovered on the bed in the bedroom and had multiple stab wounds and one gunshot wound as well.”

The neighbors alleged that the deceased uncle and niece were always at one another’s throats over family matters.

The police recovered two spent cartridges, two projectiles and two knives at the crime scene.

Gibb said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm that had been used in the commission of the crime is licensed and belonged to the deceased, a 64-year-old male.”

The motive for the murders is being investigated.

