Family mourns death of ex-SANDF major-general Keith Mokoape

The family of former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) major-general Keith Matila Mokoape has announced that he died on Thursday morning at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand.

“The Mokoape family announces with deep sadness the passing of Major General Keith Matila Mokoape. A respected leader and veteran of South Africa’s liberation struggle. Former Chief of Military Intelligence of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the African National Congress (ANC) military wing. He passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, 16 January 2025, at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand,” said family spokesperson Sipho Maseko.

Key figure in anti-apartheid struggle

“Born in Wallmansthal, Pretoria, in 1947, Mokoape was a lifelong activist committed to the fight for South Africa’s freedom. He was one of the founders of the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO) and a key figure in the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM). In the liberation struggle, he played a pivotal role in the ANC and MK, serving in various capacities.

“His service extended beyond the liberation struggle, contributing significantly to the development of South Africa’s governance and business sectors, reflecting his

dedication to South Africa’s growth and transformation,”.

Mokoape was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018. He was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the liberation movement.

The struggle icon is survived by his beloved wife, Magirly, and their two children.

Details of memorial service, funeral to follow

Maseko said details of the memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“The Mokoape family requests privacy during this time of mourning,” said Maseko.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga hailed Mokoape as a renowned combatant and outstanding senior commander.

“Minister Motshekga extends her heartfelt condolences to Mokoape’s family, friends, and comrades. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations to strive for a better South Africa,” said Motshekga’s office.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content