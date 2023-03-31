Family of four axed to death by family member in Lusikisiki

Another Eastern Cape family has fallen victim to the brutal killings that have plagued the province. A suspect was apprehended on Thursday in Lusikisiki, after he allegedly hacked four of his family members to death with an axe.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the police investigation revealed that the 24-year-old suspect was in his room while the other family members, aged between five and 69, were sitting in the other room within the same homestead.

“He went to their room and started crushing them with an axe. They allegedly died at the scene. Police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community, and one eyewitness who escaped the ordeal unharmed,” said Kinana.

He further said they have not established the motive for the killings as the suspect is expected to make his first appearance soon.

“However, the police have registered a murder docket for investigation. The suspect was immediately arrested in the same village, and the axe which is believed to have been used in the offence was recovered and confiscated by the police,” Kinana added.

Earlier this month five family members were shot and killed in their homestead at Luphondo locality in Lusikisiki. The killers are still at large.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author