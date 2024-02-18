Family of pupil killed by school bus call on Ramaphosa for help

The family of Kgosi Maloka – a Grade 6 pupil who was crushed to death by the rear wheels of a scholar bus – has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help them. They want the president to help them find answers about what happened on the day their child was killed.
This after the family waited for Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Saturday to give them a report of what the department’s investigation has found.
MEC pulls a no-show
Family spokesperson Dichaba Maloka, who is also Kgosi’s uncle, said the family was expecting Chiloane on February 17 at 10am as per the agreement. Chiloane promised them when he visited the family on February 3 to offer his condolences.
Dichaba said Chiloane had told the family he would come back in two weeks to update them about the department’s investigation. They were assured of the report into the circumstances surrounding their child’s death on the date given.
“I even said to the MEC ‘give me the date and time’. He chose February 17 at 10am,” he said.
Hours of waiting, no word from MEC
Present at the Kgosi’s home in Zone 14, Ga-Rankuwa, north-west of Pretoria were family members, including his mother and siblings. Also present were representatives of Phuthuma Travel – the bus company involved in the accident. Community members and some children and youth in the area joined the family too.
After two hours of waiting for the MEC, Dichaba vowed before the crowd gathered at the house that he was going to take the matter up to the highest office.
“Our child was killed like a dog,” he said.
“Some of us are on medication so that we can sleep. We are not even coping at work.
Call for president to intervene
“My President, I’m asking you to come and meet us as a family. Ntate Matome (Chiloane) who was supposed to come is not here. He did not send an apology, the principal is quiet … what message does that send to us as a family. It says we are not human; only you are human.
“I know you are busy with elections. I know you are busy with all these manifestos and campaigning. But if we are worth something to you as the Maloka family, please come and see us. The pain is deep and it cuts every day.”