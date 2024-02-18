Family of pupil killed by school bus call on Ramaphosa for help

The family of Kgosi Maloka – a Grade 6 pupil who was crushed to death by the rear wheels of a scholar bus – has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to help them. They want the president to help them find answers about what happened on the day their child was killed.



This after the family waited for Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane on Saturday to give them a report of what the department’s investigation has found.

MEC pulls a no-show



Family spokesperson Dichaba Maloka, who is also Kgosi’s uncle, said the family was expecting Chiloane on February 17 at 10am as per the agreement. Chiloane promised them when he visited the family on February 3 to offer his condolences.



Dichaba said Chiloane had told the family he would come back in two weeks to update them about the department’s investigation. They were assured of the report into the circumstances surrounding their child’s death on the date given.

“I even said to the MEC ‘give me the date and time’. He chose February 17 at 10am,” he said.

Hours of waiting, no word from MEC



Present at the Kgosi’s home in Zone 14, Ga-Rankuwa, north-west of Pretoria were family members, including his mother and siblings. Also present were representatives of Phuthuma Travel – the bus company involved in the accident. Community members and some children and youth in the area joined the family too.



After two hours of waiting for the MEC, Dichaba vowed before the crowd gathered at the house that he was going to take the matter up to the highest office.



“Our child was killed like a dog,” he said.

“Some of us are on medication so that we can sleep. We are not even coping at work.



Call for president to intervene

“My President, I’m asking you to come and meet us as a family. Ntate Matome (Chiloane) who was supposed to come is not here. He did not send an apology, the principal is quiet … what message does that send to us as a family. It says we are not human; only you are human.

“I know you are busy with elections. I know you are busy with all these manifestos and campaigning. But if we are worth something to you as the Maloka family, please come and see us. The pain is deep and it cuts every day.”

Bus company submitted own report



The manager of Phuthuma Travel, Nkosinathi Gabela, said the bus company submitted the report of its own inquiry to the GDE on February 6.



He said the state of mind of the driver was not well. That is why he had been given three weeks’ paid leave.



“We said we will assist with counselling because we still need him to give us answers,” he said.



He said the inquiry conducted by the company still had a lot of unanswered questions about what transpired on February 1.

Flung from the moving bus



According to the family, Kgosi was flung out of a moving bus. He hit an electric pole and was run over by the rear wheels of the bus, crushing his head. He was declared dead at the scene.



Gabela confirmed that the doors of the bus were open. He said the company still needed to establish why they were open. It could be a driver error or a malfunction of the door, he said.



He said the company’s supervisors confirmed that the relevant checks were conducted on the bus. One of the supervisors, Medupe Masemola, who was present on Saturday, confirmed the checks. They were done on the bus before it left in the morning to pick up the children.



He also confirmed that the bus was on an approved route. This is in line with the agreement signed by the provincial education department and the bus company.

Case against driver



He said the police, who are investigating a case of culpable homicide against the driver, would be the best people to investigate what happened. They are the ones who would take statements from eyewitnesses and other relevant sources.



He also confirmed that the driver left the scene of the accident, saying he told them he feared for his life. The driver also said he left the scene of the accident by taking a ride in another bus. He later called one of the bus company’s supervisors. The supervisor then took the driver to the police station.

MEC’s office still mum



Dichaba has called on Ramaphosa to help the family find out how Kgosi died.



“My dear president, if you love us, I invite you to come to see us. If you are sorry for what we are going through… the family needs to pour our hearts to you.



Sunday World enquired with Gauteng department of education about the reasons for Chiloane’s no-show. Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We will engage the family on the latest developments accordingly.”

