Family picks up the pieces after murders of mother and daughter

The family of two women who were burned alive inside their home is still picking up the pieces and trying to come to terms with the gruesome murders.

Forty-three-year old Palesa Mogotsi and her mother Martha, 70, died when two men entered their residence in Orlando East, Soweto on Christmas Eve and ordered them to lay on the bed.

A source said one of the suspects was carrying a bottle filled with petrol while his accomplice was armed with a gun and wearing a face mask.

Living room set on fire

It is alleged that the women were led to the bedroom and tied up before they were covered with a blanket. Then the men allegedly poured petrol in the living room and set it on fire.

Before carrying out the horrific murders, it is alleged that the suspects had demanded that the women give them a car, which was not in the yard at the time.

The third women who was in the house with the deceased, only identified as Phindile, is believed to have managed to escape with injuries.

When Sunday World contacted the family on Tuesday, a person who identified herself as a neighbour said: “The family is still grieving the loss of their family members and has decided not to comment for now.

“They are currently at the house and cleaning up after they were called to the scene to identify the remains of the deceased, Upon their arrival, the house was still on fire.”

Burned beyond recognition

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the murders and said the deceased were burned beyond recognition.

“Police responded to a complaint of a house that was on fire in Orlando East. After the fire was extinguished by the fire fighters, police discovered the bodies of two women who were burned beyond recognition,” said Masondo.

According to a preliminary investigation, Phindile was rushed to the hospital with burn wounds.

Police have opened a case of arson, two counts of murder, and a count of attempted murder. An investigation is under way.

This is a developing story

