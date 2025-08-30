Family points to stroke in Uhuru Moiloa’s sudden passing

The family of former Gauteng MEC and long-serving ANC legislator Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa believes he may have died from a stroke after suffering a sudden collapse at his Johannesburg home on Friday.

Family spokesperson Goloatshoene Moiloa said the 66-year-old politician had been recovering well from recent surgery.

“Comrade Uhuru passed away suddenly at home on Friday from natural causes, probably a stroke or heart attack,” he said.

Moiloa had undergone successful surgery for prostate cancer two weeks earlier, and relatives said he was in high spirits during his recovery.

“He had completed successful surgery for cancer of the prostate two weeks earlier and was recovering well,” Goloatshoene explained. “He had told everyone about the cancer and was pursuing effective treatment.”

Pro-health and upbeat

The family added that the veteran politician had used his own illness to urge other men to be proactive about their health.

“He encouraged all men to get regular medical check-ups to diagnose and treat cancer of the prostate successfully before it spreads,” Goloatshoene noted.

The former deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature is survived by his wife, Nkele, and three sons—Sechaba, Lesedi, and Tshiamo—along with his extended family.

His funeral will take place on Saturday, September 6, in his ancestral village of Dinokana in Lehurutse, Ramotshere Moiloa Municipality, North West province.

The ANC will also host a memorial service in Kagiso, reflecting on his decades of service to the liberation movement and public office.

“He is mourned deeply by his family and community, but his legacy of service and courage will remain with us,” Goloatshoene said.

Funeral arrangements are continuing, with full details to be shared in the coming days.

