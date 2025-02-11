Family seeks justice for worker ‘assaulted’ by Ngonyama’s wife

Nokwazi Ngonyama, the wife of former South African ambassador Smuts Ngonyama, has been accused of attempting to suppress the assault case against her.

The allegations come as Nokwazi is due to appear at an Eastern Cape court on Friday, facing an assault charge.

Assault took place in Japan

It is alleged that Nokwazi assaulted a domestic worker, Tandiswa Tokwe, in 2023. The assault occurred in the official ambassadorial residence in Tokyo, Japan.

Family spokesperson, Noluthando Snobolo, alleged in a media statement that the Ngonyama family has sought to suppress the case through a settlement agreement. This is designated to silence Tokwe and prevent her from further legal action against her alleged abuser.

“This case is emblematic of a larger issue. That of power dynamics and the urgent need for accountability within diplomatic circles. No one should be allowed to perpetrate abuse without facing the consequences. Regardless of their status,” said Snobolo, who is Tokwe’s sister.

Long-awaited court date

Snobolo called for justice as the long-awaited case against Nokwazi is set to take place at the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“On 14 July 2023, at approximately 06:20 AM, Tandiswa was brutally assaulted by Mrs Nokwazi Ngonyama, the wife of former South African Ambassador Smuts Ngonyama, using a broomstick at the ambassadorial residence in Tokyo, Japan.

“This horrific act occurred in a place where Tandiswa should have felt safe, having been employed there since 28 May 2019. Instead of protection, she was met with violence,” said Snobolo.

Critical step in their pursuit of justice

She expressed relief that the case is finally going to court, marking a critical step in their pursuit of justice. However, she emphasised that the fight is far from over.

She called upon the South African government and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to take decisive action.

Snobolo outlined key demands. They include accountability, as they urge Dirco to hold both Smuts Ngonyama and his wife responsible for their actions. She said the family also demands that the legal system ensure that Tokwe is not silenced by an unjust settlement agreement.

“The government must implement stronger protections for South African domestic workers in diplomatic missions,” said Snobolo.

