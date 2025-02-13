Family upset as case of man who ‘killed’ lover postponed again

The Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court has postponed a case against a 26-year-old man who is accused of murdering his lover and mother of his two children. The case was postponed to May for trial.

The delay has left the deceased’s mother heartbroken, feeling that justice was being delayed.

Mother found daughter’s body with stab wounds

Thabo Selabe is accused of killing Motlalepule Mokoena of Jouberton on October 2 2023.

Mokoena’s mother and grandmother found her body with stab wounds on her breasts, stomach and private parts. Her throat had been slit.

The postponement did not sit well with Mokoena’s family, who say that they thought today the case would have started.

Motlalepule’s father, Papi Serake, said he will exercise patience. “We came in big numbers and it was almost two years. And we will not give up.

“The soul of my daughter will not rest until the person who did this horrible thing to her gets his deserved punishment,” he said.

Mother still distraught

Motlalepule’s mother, Morongwe Mokoena, said the pain still feels fresh.

“My heart is still bleeding. I wish to tell my daughter wherever she is resting that her killer will be punished. But it is taking long,” she said.

The May postponement was a concern to her.

“We need to go and stay home for an extra two months before we could tell her what is happening with the case. And we will not rest until justice is served,” she said.

She said what pained her more was that yet another woman from the same township was brutally killed.

Another woman found murdered

hear that a young woman was killed this week brought back all the memories of what happened to my daughter. This is like a sickness,” she said.

According to the North West police, a 39-year-old man allegedly killed 31-year-old Tsholofelo Hati on Monday, February 12.

“The police were summoned to a murder scene earlier on Monday where Hati’s lifeless body was found in Extention 13. It is suspected that the victim was suffocated to death,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Motlalepule Mokoena’s case was postponed to May 13 – May 21 for trial.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content