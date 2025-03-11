Family wants killer cop spared jail time for their daughter’s murder

A distraught family has asked for their daughter’s baby daddy not to be jailed for her alleged murder. The family argues that if the boyfriend, who is a police officer and whom they loved like a son, is jailed, no one would be able to take care of their toddler.

This emerged after the cop in Wolmaranstad, North West, fatally stabbed the mother of his seven-month-old child to deaath.

Dikeledi Serake’s family says they are confused and speechless. The incident happened on Saturday at the police officer’s rented residence.

According to Dikeledi’s brother, Bashupang Serake, she left her lover at her parents’ house to bake homemade cookies for him.

Unfortunate incident

Serake said the incident was unfortunate for the family.

“We took him as our son. Even now it hurts because it feels as if one of our children is killed by another one of our children who is facing jail time. We do not know how to handle this situation,” he said.

Dikeledi, 41, leaves behind a seven-month-old baby that she shared with her cop boyfriend.

“Imagine the trauma this child is going to go through. It cannot be that her mother is dead and her father is going to jail. If we had the power, we would ask the court not to send him to jail. Yes, he killed my younger sister, but he needs to take care of his daughter as well.”

“He was like our son, even his police uniform is here at home. Most of his clothes are here at home because sometimes he sleeps here,” he said.

Boyfriend handed himself over to police

The boyfriend handed himself to the police shortly after the incident.

Serake described the couple as people who never had an argument.

“They hardly fought. That is what bothers us about Saturday. What made him do his to my younger sister? This does not make sense,” he said.

Last week, North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng, presented the third quarter 2024/2025 crime statistics. Wolmaranstad police station ranks number 18 in the province.

Between October 2024 and December 2024, the province had a total of 296 murder cases. Guns and knives were the most commonly used weapons. The province reported 65 incidents of victims being stabbed with knives. It reported 68 cases of victims being killed with firearms.

The hearing for bail application has been postponed by the Wolmaranstad Magistrate’s Court until Friday, March 14. The man remains in police custody.

