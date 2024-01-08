Family worries about children who witnessed mother’s murder

The family of murdered Tania Msane-Zungu is worried about the mental state of her two sons who witnessed her killing.

This was said on Monday by Simphiwe Khaba, a family relative, who lamented that the murder has sent shock waves to the Zungu and Msane families.

Khaba said the family was worried about the state of mind of the young boys who witnessed their mother being killed.

Kids shouldn’t witness murder

“At the moment, they are with their mother’s side of the family. But we know that this will have a lasting psychological impact on the children. No child should go through the trauma of watching his mother losing her life in this way,” he said.

He said they were shocked by the murder.

“It is something shocking and unexpected because we knew them as a loving couple. They had been married for close to 13 years and they never reported any major problems in their marriage,” Khaba told Sunday World.

Thirty-six-year-old Msane Zungu’s life was snuffed out following a brawl triggered by a domestic dispute allegedly by her husband Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

He allegedly shot his wife multiple times. She sustained bullet wounds to the neck and head.

The tragic events of January 3 left the community of Pinetown, one of Durban’s oldest suburbs, in shock.

Thriving entrepreneur

The incident happened in full view of the two young boys and a female relative. Msane-Zungu, who was known as a thriving entrepreneur, was buried on Sunday.

After allegedly committing the murder, Zungu, 37, is believed to have fled before handing himself over to police two days later.

He made a brief appearance in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on a charge of murder on Monday. The matter was adjourned to January 17 for further investigation.

SANDF spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini confirmed Zungu was a military officer, adding however that the law should take its course.

In 2020, another SANDF soldier Thembinkosi American Ngcobo was sentenced to effective 170 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s sister.

Ngcobo went on a rampage, deserting his military post in Upington in pursuit of his girlfriend whom he had accused of being unfaithful.

When he could not find her, he unleased a reign of terror on his relatives killing one and injuring others.

