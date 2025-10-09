‘Fannie Masemola behind raid that left my brother beaten to pulp,’ says Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff

The chief of staff in the office of the police minister has made explosive allegations against National Police Commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, accusing him of orchestrating a search and seizure operation targeting his electronic devices, as well as those of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Both the chief of staff and Mchunu have become central figures in serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission of inquiry. The commission is investigating criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system, as well as before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on SAPS.

Devices have crucial info

The chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, alleges that the devices they were looking for contain crucial evidence that could challenge what he calls a “narrative” being advanced by Mkhwanazi in parallel investigations by Parliament and the Madlanga commission. It is not clear if the cops were able to seize any devices.

Speaking to the media in his personal capacity on Thursday afternoon in Sandton, Nkabinde described how police conducted a raid at his Johannesburg apartment the previous night.

According to Nkabinde, heavily armed officers, dressed in camouflage, wearing balaclavas, and carrying high-calibre rifles, arrived at his residence at 7pm on Wednesday and forcefully attempted to gain entry. Finding only his brother at home, the officers allegedly mistook him for Nkabinde and began questioning and assaulting him.

“They banged on the door and, without showing a warrant, forced their way in. When my brother asked about a warrant, they assaulted him with the butt of a firearm,” Nkabinde claimed.

Nkabinde said the officers demanded all electronic devices. They also attempted to force his brother to reveal his whereabouts.

Attacked, intimidated his brother

“Eventually, when my brother produced his ID, they realised their mistake. But they still forced him to try to show them where I was. They were unable to gain access to the estate.” The estate in question is where Nkabinde was. The cops had forced his brother to take them there. But they were unable to gain access.

He further alleged that the officers were from KwaZulu-Natal. And they were overheard saying: “We cannot come to Johannesburg for nothing. We must get the chief of staff.” According to Nkabinde, they also told his brother they had been sent by commissioner Masemola.

Nkabinde also claimed that the same police team attempted to raid Senzo Mchunu’s residence on Thursday morning but was denied entry.

Fearing for his safety, Nkabinde contacted his legal team, who reported the incident to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. He is scheduled to testify at the committee as a witness. His brother is reportedly undergoing medical treatment following the alleged assault. And he is due to open a case against the police officers.

Questions sudden, last minute raids

“Coincidentally, the national commissioner was present at the Ad Hoc Committee on the same day. My lawyer was informed by the evidence leader that the commissioner had confirmed he knew about the operation. And that it was indeed a search and seizure,” Nkabinde said.

He has raised concerns about the last-minute investigation that has been done by SAPS. And he said he assumed that Mkhwanazi and Masemola had the requisite information to prove allegations made at the controversial July 6, 2025 press briefing.

The raid at Nkabinde’s apartment occurred alongside another search operation on Thursday morning. This time it was at the home of suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in Centurion.

Sibiya confirmed that police confiscated his laptop and cellphones during the operation.

Sibiya spoke to the media outside his home. He said the raid was intended to intimidate him ahead of his upcoming appearances before the Madlanga Commission. Also at Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on SAPS, and an internal disciplinary hearing.

“I am under pressure. I am under siege. I’ve been called a criminal in broad daylight. In front of all South Africans,” said Sibiya, adding he’s been referred to as uninformed.

