‘Fannie Masemola was a target,’ Ramsamy tells Madlanga commission 

A prosecutor from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has told the Madlanga commission that suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola was the target of a nefarious campaign, with instructions to find links between him and crime accused.

Drushantha Ramsamy said she became deeply concerned when she was instructed to conduct a digital snapshot analysis of businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s devices in search of links to Masemola, including his daughter.

Giving testimony on Friday, Ramsamy said this was ordered despite the absence of evidence connecting Masemola and his daughter to Matlala.

READ: ‘Plan was to set up Masemola’: Idac ‘scheme&’ exposed at Madlanga

Ramsamy said the instruction was among a series of developments that left her questioning how information about potential suspects was reaching former Idac boss Adv Andrea Johnson and whether investigative and prosecutorial rules were being followed.

Questions over instructions following Mkhwanazi bombshell

Her testimony placed particular focus on the aftermath of KwaZulu-Natal Police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive July 6 2025 media briefing, during which he made allegations of political interference, organised crime infiltration, and links involving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Matlala, and businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Ramsamy told the commission that, following the briefing, there was a clear basis for investigators to examine communications between Matlala and people whose names had featured in Mkhwanazi’s presentation.

But, she said, the appearance of Masemola’s name and, particularly, the instruction to investigate his daughter was difficult for her to understand.

“I could understand why there would be a focus on communication between Mr. Matlala and these individuals on the device, and perhaps even General Shadrack Sibiya. However, General Masemola’s name seemed misplaced to me.”

Ramsamy said there had been no suggestion at that stage that Masemola was linked to Matlala.

“Why would they want to look for links with Gen Masemola’s daughter, investigate Gen Masemola, insofar as Mr Matlala is concerned, when there was absolutely nothing pointing to any link with Gen Masemola?” she asked.

“There’s never an explanation, but Adv Johnson always has this information, and then she issues instructions,” she added.

She said this left her feeling as though they were constantly trying to catch up.

‘Masemola was a target’

Ramsamy said the unexplained focus on Masemola ultimately led her to a stark conclusion.

“It was clear, at least to me, that General Masemola was a target, and the rules would be broken to catch him, by any means necessary.

“My further concern was where was Advocate Johnson getting the information regarding the potential suspects, especially General Masemola?”

Ramsamy also gave the commission a glimpse into the increasingly tense relationship inside the prosecution team.

She said Johnson instructed prosecutors to stop using email and instead communicate through office notes.

READ: Andrea Johnson ran an ‘uncomfortable, toxic’ Idac, witness tells Madlanga

The notes, she said, were to be signed by the recipient and placed in the office file.

According to Ramsamy, Johnson had become concerned that electronic communications could later be used against prosecutors.

She told the commission that she sent Johnson a WhatsApp message asking to be released from the matter because of safety concerns.

But her evidence suggested that this was not simply a personal preference.

“I needed a reason to get off the matters immediately. I just knew, after the meeting where we were told we should stop sending emails, that there would be more illegalities.”

She also disclosed an alleged warning she received in August 2025.

Ramsamy revealed that a member of a senior prosecutor’s team telephoned her and told her that senior figures were allegedly plotting to get her arrested in order to discredit her before commissions or committees could be established.

“There are very good people that work at IDAC, and who do amazing work in the pursuit of justice. I hope that we will not be painted with the same tainted brush as Advocate Johnson, and the investigators, Mr Perumal and Padayachee.”

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