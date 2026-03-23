Fannie Nkosi grilled on SABC journalist Natasha payment, R380K found in safe

The legal representative of suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been implicated in proceedings at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

This development unfolded on Monday during hearings held in Pretoria, where questions were raised about documentation linked to a disputed truck sale.

Hartley Ngoato, who represents Nkosi, was drawn into the matter as evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson scrutinised the authenticity and timeline of documents presented to justify a large sum of money linked to Nkosi.

This was after the police discovered R385 000 in cash hidden in a safe at Nkosi’s home. While being grilled, Nkosi maintained that the funds in question were not his.

“Only R5 000 is mine. The rest belongs to my brothers and was meant to purchase a truck.”

He further told the commission that while a sale agreement existed at the time of his affidavit, it had not yet been signed.

However, Chaskalson highlighted inconsistencies in the documentation.

He pointed out that the affidavit was made before the sale agreement was formally signed, raising doubts about whether the agreement existed in any meaningful form at the time.

Nkosi conceded that annexures to the affidavit were added later.

Further discrepancies emerged regarding the purchase price of the truck.

While Nkosi referred to an amount of R400 000, the seller indicated the agreed price was R380 000. Nkosi explained the difference.

“That is where it states in the affidavit that there was an outstanding R20 000,” he added.

Documents ‘compiled hastily’

Chaskalson challenged this version, arguing that Nkosi’s brother’s affidavit reflected a total of R380,000. There was no indication of an additional amount.

He suggested that the documents appeared to have been compiled hastily to justify the source of the funds, adding that the agreement did not resemble one prepared by a legal professional.

Nkosi rejected this assertion, insisting the transaction was legitimate.

When asked if the outstanding R20,000 had been paid, he said he did not know.

The commission heard that Ngoato had been involved in the truck sale process, further deepening scrutiny around the preparation of the documents.

Chaskalson moved to the evidence showing an amount of money sent to a contact saved as “Natasha SABC Presenter” in Nkosi’s WhatsApp.

According to the evidence, Nkosi requested the cellphone number of blogger Musa Khawula from Natasha and she sent it, followed by “not even a thank you, sies”.

Nkosi later asked Natasha where he should send a token of appreciation before sending her a R500 referenced ‘Miss You’.

Nkosi said he was not paying for the number that was supplied to him, but it was a token of appreciation because he knew Natasha.

Warrant of arrest

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said they do not believe Nkosi’s explanation.

The commission further highlighted that Nkosi called Natasha, sent her two documents, the first one is a profile that Nkosi got from businesswoman Ze Nxumalo, and the second one is the warrant of arrest for Khawula.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked why Nkosi shared the warrant of arrest with Natasha.

“I wanted her to help when she goes out and sees Mr Khawula, to call the nearest police to effect the arrest,” he responded.

However, Baloyi stated that she believes that Nkosi gave Natasha the warrant of arrest for her to report on it because she is a journalist.

Nkosi denied. He wrapped up his testimony after eight days before the commission.

READ MORE: ‘Lying’ Sgt Fannie Nkosi grilled over DJ Sumbody message at Madlanga Commission

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