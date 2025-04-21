Farm genocide myth is driven by liars and a racist agenda

The false and nefarious narrative of a genocide on farms against white farmers has cost this country dearly, yet it persists, dubious as it is. People with a selfish and malicious agenda, clearly opposed to the post-1994 dispensation in the country, have told the lie repeatedly, causing untold harm.

Their fearmongering has found a fertile ground in the White House, wherein now dwells an ignoramus megalomaniac given to repeated and random spells of sheer madness.

Funnily enough, the crowd that has fed the beast of the so-called white genocide refuses to take ownership as peddlers of the scaremongering, yet readily and happily reaps the rewards, however harmful to the country.

Donald Trump, to the glee of the propagandist repeating the lie, halted aid to South Africa and took sadistic pleasure in adding us to the list of countries to be punished by his tariff regime.

He typically and unthinkingly repeated the lie they whispered in his naïve ear that South Africa was implementing racist, anti-white laws, confiscating land owned by whites and “doing very bad things”.

While he cut aid for such causes as the fight against HIV-Aids, we as a nation must follow the prudent advice of the hard-working health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to find our home-based solutions to deal with issues arising from the withdrawal of US funding.

Another son of the soil in an opinion piece on the page you are reading now, is offering august counsel on the matter of abysmal intra-continent trade in -Africa. Prof Mosibudi Mangena, a struggle veteran and former cabinet minister, decries the minuscule rate at which African countries are trading among themselves – at a miserable 17% – while at the same time African nations such as ours list the US as a leading trade partner.

The madness in the White House would not hurt as badly were Africa doing what comes naturally to others, putting their interests first instead of seeking to please our past colonial masters, who in turn treat us with more disdain than appreciation.

In that vein, we shouldn’t be deterred by false narratives such as the white genocide and forget about seeking justice for those in this country who were denied their birthright – meaningful ownership of prime land courtesy of skin colour.

The propaganda will continue, and ours is to forge ahead and seek justice for the majority instead of bowing to pressure from those who never had our interests at heart. Where we can, we must always point out these lies.

That, dear reader, is what we seek to do with the article on page 2 of this edition, where we shine the spotlight on murders, blamed on the faceless perpetrators of the make-believe white genocide on farms.

It is tales of people murdering their spouses or partners with the promise of inheriting untold riches while blaming it on the non-existent farm genocide, whose drivers are, obviously, black.

We expose their lies and keep our faith in the justice system to do right by South Africa, a country that cannot take the unrelenting attacks, largely from within, sadly.

