Farmers’ squabble over cattle trespassing ends in fatal shooting

The police in Ficksburg, Free State have arrested a farmer who shot and killed the son of his neighbour.

According to the spokesperson for police, Warrant Officer Mako Mophiring, the two neighbours are both farmers. Reuter Sorour, 56, was summoned by the suspect after his cattle allegedly crossed over to his farm and damaged the fence.

“Sorour and his son Felix removed the cattle from the suspect’s premises but the father remained behind,” said Mophiring.

“The suspect allegedly started assaulting the farmer, who called his son. Upon the son’s arrival the suspect started shooting and allegedly shot the son five times. The son managed to fire back one shot that injured the suspect.”

Mophiring said the farmer’s son succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. The police searched for the suspect and later found him at the hospital in Bethlehem.

“He is now under police guard at the hospital and he will appear before the Ficksburg magistrate’s court soon. We also discovered that he also opened a case of attempted murder. The police confiscated a 9mm pistol [which was found] in his possession.

“Both firearms used by suspect and deceased have been seized and the police are investigating the cases of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” added Mophiring.

