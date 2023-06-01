Farms affected by avian influenza outbreaks quarantined

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has noted that a total of five highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks were confirmed in the Western Cape.

The HPAI cases were confirmed on commercial chicken farms.

Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said all affected farms have been immediately placed under quarantine and no live animals/birds and eggs are allowed to be removed.

“The department would like to reassure consumers that commercial poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat,” said Ngcobo.

“Care should, however, be taken when preparing food to avoid other food-borne pathogens.”

Birds infected with HPAI get sick fairly quickly and die. Generally, the first sign of sick animals, including birds, is a drop in production, meaning that sick birds will produce very few, if any, eggs.

This, together with the added mitigation of placing farms under quarantine, means no eggs from infected properties will make their way to store shelves.

The department has strongly encouraged all poultry farmers including those with birds kept as a hobby or for zoo purposes to adhere to strict biosecurity measures to prevent the introduction of HPAI.

“We also urge farmers and individuals to report any suspected outbreak.”

