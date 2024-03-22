Getting to know celebrity fashion designer Nhlanhla Mngwevu

Celebrity fashion designer Nhlanhla Mngwevu from Katlehong, east of Joburg, is the creative behind Sithelo Shozi’s show-stopper gown that she wore at the South African Style Awards.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mngwevu said he had always wanted to dress Shozi. He had hoped to do so last year at the Durban July. However, when the opportunity came, he grabbed it with both hands.

“My style is sophistiaction, and we mainly focus on red carpet and bridal wear. My biggest solo break into the industry that stood out was when I did a dress for Gugu Khathi . This was in 2021, for her birthday,” said Mngwevu.

His love for fashion design started in 2010 as a young boy in matric. He would retailor his uniform to be best suited to his style.

Redesigned own school uniform, designed matric dance outfit

“I really did not like the way my uniform fitted me. So I had to make a plan. I started making slim pants and tailoring my jacket and shirts. I did get to design my matric dance outfit, but unfortunately it [the event] was cancelled,” he said.

He did his internship with Thabo Thunderstorm Maserumule, who convinced him to get into women’s wear rather than men’s wear. Some of the celebrities that he has dressed during his internship include Nomvelo Makhanya, Brinette Seopela, Gugu Khathi, to name a few.

He then partnered with Matome Seshoka from Antherline Couture on a project they were working on.

“In the fashion industry I am inspired by Sihle The Designer. He has always inspired me to keep on my toes. We used to share a studio pulling all-nighters. So his work ethic has pushed me this far.”

Style icon

“My style icon has to be Mokotso Moholo. [We] used to stay in the same township. When I saw him on GQ magazine, I knew I could make it too.”

Dressing Zozibini Tunzi last year at the Crown Chasers show has been one of Mngwevu’s proudest moments.

Challenges of load shedding

He says one of his downfalls was working with load shedding when he had to make dresses for some clients. He had this power disruption when he designed dresses for The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) cast members. And as a result he could not deliver on time.

“I would really advise someone who is getting into the fashion industry to study business. So that they understand the day-to-day basics of the business. My ultimate dream would be to be given a chance to dress Bonang Matheba and kelly Rowland.”

