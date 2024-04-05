Influential local women to be honoured at SA Fashion Week

Influential local women will be honoured at SA Fashion Week at L’Oréal Paris’ first local Walk Your Worth fashion show. SA Fashion Week is from April 18 – 20 2024.

Local women across all industries

The fashion show will take place at the SA Fashion Week on Friday, 19 April 2024, at the Mall of Africa. It will honour some of the most influential local women across all industries.

Walk Your Worth comes after the inception of Talk Your Worth, a locally produced L’Oréal Paris podcast. The podcast is aimed at cultivating meaningful conversations around self-worth, self-empowerment, and self-acceptance. Actress Thuso Mbedu was announced as the first L’Oréal Paris spokesperson for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The much-anticipated fashion show will mirror the L’Oréal Pairs Le Défilé runway show held during Paris Fashion Week. It will be the first of its kind in South Africa.

Women’s strength and resilience honoured

As a celebration of women’s empowerment, L’Oréal Paris aims to pay homage to the strength and resilience of women worldwide. Attendees can look forward to seeing the likes of Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Natasha Joubert, Thembi Seete and many more. They will grace the runway during the show.

L’Oréal Paris has partnered with Biji La Maison de Couture for Walk Your Worth. It will be curating unique designs for this collaboration.

“I have had the privilege of doing what I love for the last three decades. And I am delighted to be collaborating with L’Oréal Paris and SA Fashion Week. We will bring Walk Your Worth to life. Each garment seeks to enhance the beauty of those wearing it. I look forward to seeing all our models walk their worth on the runway this April,” said Biji.

Championing women empowerment

Ayanda Mackay, marketing manager for L’Oréal Paris, said as a feminine and feminist brand, they will continue to champion women’s empowerment. She said they are thrilled to have women of this calibre grace the L’Oréal Paris runway.

“We look forward to this being one of many highlights on our continent that speak to L’Oréal’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.”

