Thebe Magugu and Woolworths launch Lineage Heritage Month collection

South African designer Thebe Magugu is returning to Woolworths for a Heritage Month collaboration that brings together fashion, fragrance and the stories that shape the country.

The acclaimed designer has teamed up with the retailer for Lineage – an exclusive collection inspired by South Africa’s diverse histories, traditions and perspectives. At the heart of Lineage is the idea of connection which brings together different visual languages, histories and traditions to create something new.

The collection balances restraint with bold expression, tradition with modernity, and structure with freedom, reflecting Magugu’s distinctive approach to design.

Having launched on September 10 in selected Woolworths stores nationwide and online, the collection will be released through three curated drops and feature womenswear alongside an exclusive signature fragrance.

From emerging designer to global name

The collaboration also represents a full-circle moment for Magugu and Woolworths. The award-winning designer first worked with the retailer in 2017 through its #StyleBySA platform, which was created to champion emerging South African fashion talent.

Almost a decade later, Magugu has established himself as an internationally recognised designer, making Lineage a significantly broader collaboration than those early projects.

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Woolworths’ CEO of Fashion, Beauty and Home, Manie Maritz, says the relationship has been rewarding to watch evolve.

“At Woolworths, we believe the most meaningful design tells a story,” said Maritz.

He says Lineage provides an opportunity to celebrate South African creativity and diverse heritage while bringing Magugu’s vision to Woolworths customers across fashion and beauty.

For Magugu, the collaboration carries personal significance because of Woolworths’ support earlier in his career.

“Woolworths supported my work early in my career, so returning to the relationship in this way feels particularly meaningful,” Magugu says.

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Heritage meets contemporary design

While fashion forms the foundation of Lineage, the addition of fragrance allows Magugu’s creative world to extend beyond clothing. The retailer says the collaboration is intended to give customers a more complete expression of the Lineage narrative, with the fragrance complementing the fashion collection.

The partnership also forms part of Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative (IJI), which aims to create meaningful opportunities for local producers and promote empowerment across the retail value chain.

For Heritage Month, the retailer says supporting South African creatives and celebrating the country’s cultural diversity was a natural fit for the initiative.

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