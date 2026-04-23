Fatal car crash claims resurface to haunt Ekurhuleni city manager

City of Ekurhuleni municipal manager Kagiso Lerutla is at the centre of new damning allegations linking him to a deadly crash and an apparent cover-up.

Lerutla, who was arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo Airport, has been accused by the state of orchestrating a cover-up after a fatal collision in 2021.

Tow-truck driver bribed

State prosecutors told the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that Lerutla allegedly paid a tow-truck driver to remove a body from the scene of a crash before authorities arrived.

The state further claims he later sought medical treatment at a hospital but was never admitted.

The allegations form part of a broader case against Lerutla, who is already facing charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. The allegations stem from a separate incident in which he allegedly used a paid imposter to appear in court on his behalf for a 2019 speeding offence.

According to newly disclosed evidence, the fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight on May 14, 2021. Lerutla was allegedly driving a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon along the N12 highway eastbound when his vehicle collided with a Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene.

“The scene was attended to by two EMPD officers who allegedly arranged for Lerutla to be transferred to hospital for medical attention as he was allegedly seriously injured. The second applicant (Lerutla) was attended to at the hospital and discharged the same day without being admitted,” the prosecution stated.

Culpable homicide case

A culpable homicide case was opened with South African Police Service officers in Bedfordview, but it was later closed as withdrawn in August 2023.

The court heard that the case file has since disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

“But it is mysteriously missing from the SAPS storeroom where it is supposed to be kept,” the document said as it was read it court.

“The investigation in the culpable homicide docket placed us in a position to reconstruct the missing docket and the reconstruction is at an advanced stage, including the investigation regarding such loss of the docket.”

Further evidence presented alleges that, at the crash scene, the tow-truck driver was offered R10,000 by Lerutla to remove the deceased’s body before police could arrive.

Lerutla who appeared in a bid to apply for bail, told the court that he earns R200 000 however he would afford a bail amount of R20 000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The bail hearing continues.

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