Fatal shooting inside mosque leaves two dead, one arrested

Two people were shot dead when they attempted to commit a robbery at a Muslim mosque in Kensington, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

The police confirmed on Thursday that a third suspect was arrested during the foiled robbery. Provincial police spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello, said the incident occurred while a church service was taking place.

“It is alleged that on the evening of January 17 2023, at about 9pm, three African men attempted to rob the Muslim mosque in Kensington. One of the mosque members reportedly retaliated and shot two of the three suspects, fatally wounding them,” said Sello.

“While police attended to the crime scene, an unknown person or persons started shooting. During the shootout, two people including a police officer sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

“One suspect was arrested and two cases of murder and attempted murder, as well as attempted business robbery have been opened for further investigations.”

According to media reports, the director of the mosque, Qari Moosa Seedat, said the incident occurred after 9pm.

“At the time of the evening prayer, at 9pm, there was a robbery that was taking place at the mosque. The prayer was in motion, people were praying,” Seedat was quoted as saying.

“The guys walked in, we don’t know how many of them, and one brother when he saw people with guns immediately turned around and shot in defence. We don’t know how many there were in total, but we leave it for the police to do the investigation.”

