Father and son arrested for illegal possession of gold, platinum

Three men were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for unlawfully possessing gold, platinum, and precious metals, including a father and son.

Additionally, they were discovered to be in possession of more than R10-million in cash.

Two of the men were apprehended on Monday at Crownwood Office Park in Ormonde, southern Johannesburg, according to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha.

“In a major breakthrough against illicit trading in precious metals, three individuals, among them a father and son, have been apprehended in connection with the possession of gold, platinum, and cash valued at approximately R10.2-million,” said Ramovha.

“On Monday, April 7, the Johannesburg Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, in coordination with the Benoni SA Police Service and the K9 unit of metro police, made the arrests during a joint operation.

“The operation was initiated at Crownwood Office Park, where two suspects were intercepted in their vehicles.”

Proceeds from illegal sale of gold

One of the accused was found with R100 000 in cash, while the other was found in possession of R70 000.

“These amounts are suspected to be proceeds from the illegal sale of gold. Preliminary investigations revealed that the premises were operating as an unlicensed gold dealership, utilising expired permits.

“A search of the site uncovered significant quantities of gold and platinum ingots valued at about R5-million, along with cash exceeding R5-million.”

Further searches at the Meyersdal Eco Estate and Theta Office, he said, turned up more evidence, such as safes, calculators, and scales.

Ramovha said the accused are Zaid Jacobs (22), Shaheen Jacobs (62), and 24-year-old Muhammed Raees.

He said that the accused, who are charged with unlawfully possessing and trading gold and used jewellery without the proper permits, appeared at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Dismantling illegal mining networks

“This case, which has been registered at the Booysens police station, highlights ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal mining and smuggling operations,” said Ramovha.

He said the case was postponed until Friday in order to allow the court to consider a bail application.

Brigadier Phumeza Klaas, the Hawks’ acting provincial head in Gauteng, praised the joint operation team for an “outstanding job”.

“The Hawks remain steadfast in their mission to dismantle illegal mining and smuggling networks. Criminals must understand that no one is beyond the reach of the law,” said Klaas.

“We will continue to use every available resource to combat these unlawful activities that exploit our country’s precious metals for personal gain.”

