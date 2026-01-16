Fears of escalating taxi violence as man is ambushed, shot dead in car in Alexandra

A man was found dead in his vehicle in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after he was attacked and shot at. The victim was found inside an Audi that had come to a stop at the scene.

The incident took place on 8th Avenue, near the Boulevard London Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a private security company vehicle and several people gathered in the area shortly after the shooting. Emergency services and police were called to the scene, where the man was declared dead.

Ongoing taxi violence links

According to the community, the killing is allegedly linked to ongoing taxi violence in the area.

However, police have not confirmed this link.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident.

“A 35-year-old man has been shot dead in Alexandra on Friday” said Nevhuhulwi.

“It is reported that the victim was inside his vehicle when he was approached by an unconfirmed number of unknown suspects who opened fire on him before fleeing the scene.”

Nevhuhulwi added that the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police investigating incident

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are underway,” she said.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations has been urged to come forward.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released. Authorities said this information will only be made public once sufficient evidence has been gathered. And once the victim’s family has been formally notified.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over gun violence in Alexandra.

Alexandra’s taxi industry was rocked by deadly violence in 2025 as rival associations battled for control of lucrative routes.

Alex rocked by taxi violence deaths

In October, Molefe Moekeletsi, chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA), was ambushed and shot dead in Marlboro Gardens, along with his bodyguard.

Days later, two Alexandra taxi owners were gunned down in Midrand, escalating fears.

In December, chairperson Vusi Mayaba (52) was fatally shot in Woodmead. Police linked the killing to ongoing taxi faction clashes.

This latest incident marks the third fatal shooting in the area in recent days. On Thursday, two bodies of unknown men were found a few kilometres apart in the sprawling township situated just outside Sandton City.

No arrests have been made.

