Fears of job losses in poultry industry over bird flu in Brazil

By Bongani Mdakane
South African poultry industry is facing a crisis as the bird flu outbreak hits Brazil. / Gallo Images

The South African poultry industry is facing a crisis after a bird flu outbreak hit Brazil – a country that is one of the top chicken suppliers to South Africa’s chicken industry.Brazilian chicken meat is mostly exported to a total of 158 countries across the world, and officials have detected two cases of avian influenza in wild birds, an event they regard as a big concern for the poultry industry in South Africa – and the risk it poses for many people who are employed downstream in the chicken industry.

