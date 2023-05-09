Feeding scheme: Eastern Cape apologises for delay in payment

The Eastern Cape department of education has failed to send grants to schools for their school nutrition due to a verification process that the department has undertaken.

It has been reported that the schools in the province have been waiting for funds, and the pupils have been attending classes with empty stomachs for the past two weeks.

The revelation came after KwaZulu-Natal was in the news recently for failing to provide food to more than 5 400 schools in the province after a service provider allegedly failed to deliver as stipulated in a contract.

On Monday, MEC for education in Eastern Cape Fundile Gade labelled the delay as an administrative recklessness.

“From where I am seated, this cannot be an excuse, it demonstrates an administrative recklessness,” said Gade.

“We all know that after we have made money available in December, it was going to end in April, so our systems should have been aligned accordingly to that, so that you don’t create an impression that you do not have money while you have it, in abundance.”

Gade further apologised to school principals, teachers and pupils for the inconvenience.

“It is imperative that we apologise to all the affected communities, schools and kids who have gone for weeks without food.

“The transactions were made on Friday and the money will be in banks of schools on Tuesday.”

According to Gade, all the officials who are responsible for payments will have to account for the delay to avoid giving the public an impression that the department does not care.

