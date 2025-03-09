News

Felicia Sekete not Ndlovu’s GBV victim

By Ngwako Malatji
businessman Hamilton Ndlovu
The woman who is accusing businessman Hamilton Ndlovu of assault  is not his live-in
lover and the mother of his three children Felicia Sekete as widely speculated.
 
Sunday World can exclusively reveal that victim is the baby mama of a well known Mamelodi Sundowns player.
 
News that  Sekete was not the at centre of Ndlovu’s domestic violence storm came to the fore after allegations that he gave the victim an ultimatum to drop the charges against him and threatened to release a sex tape of an orgy involving them and the wife of one of the International Pentecost Christian Church leaders if she did not comply with his demand.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


