Female foreign national nabbed with illicit cigarettes worth R100K

A 64-year-old foreign national woman was taken into custody by members of Operation Vala Umgodi in Zastron, Free State, on Wednesday for possessing illegal cigarettes valued at R100 000.

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the arrest was made during a self-initiated compliance operation conducted by members of the Vala Umgodi Operation in Zastron.

According to Kareli, the Vala Umgodi law enforcement unit conducted an operation in Wepener at around 11.30am, and they made an effort to visit wholesalers owned by foreign nationals in Zastron.

Kareli stated that the visits were intended to ensure compliance with regard to illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

Upon visiting one foreign-owned wholesale business, the police officers found a female inside the shop.

“While searching for suspected illicit cigarettes, the members discovered several boxes of illicit cigarettes hidden in a bathroom attached to the business premises,” said Kareli.

The province’s department of economic, small business development, tourism, and environmental affairs was contacted to verify the cigarettes’ authenticity, and they confirmed that they were illegal.

The 64-year-old foreign national woman was arrested right away and accused of possessing allegedly illegal cigarettes.

Kareli said investigations are ongoing.

Sale of illegal goods

Meanwhile, seven foreign nationals were recently arrested for violations related to the sale of illegal goods in Bethlehem, Ladybrand, and Senekal, according to Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said during the arrests police seized illicit cigarettes and unregulated skin-lightening products worth a combined total of R450 000.

“Police and other stakeholders in the Free State are intensifying their clampdown on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods and illicit cigarettes,” said Mophiring.

“In a recent coordinated operation, the Bethlehem public order police unit and customs officials from the SA Revenue Service in Ladybrand descended on various business premises in Ladybrand and Senekal.

“During the operation, seven foreign nationals were arrested for contraventions relating to the sale of illegal goods.

“Authorities also seized a significant quantity of illicit cigarettes and other counterfeit items, including unregulated skin-lightening products. The value of the seized items is estimated at R450 000.”

Intelligence-driven operation

Mophiring continued: “This operation forms part of an ongoing intelligence-led initiative aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in the distribution of counterfeit and unregulated products.

“The areas of Bethlehem, Ladybrand, and Senekal were identified as key hotspots through crime intelligence efforts.

“Over the past few months, this joint approach has resulted in the seizure of millions of rands worth of illicit cigarettes and other illegal goods, signalling the police’s unwavering commitment to protecting consumers and curbing the negative economic impact of counterfeit trade.”

