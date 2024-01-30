Female passenger killed after car runs out of fuel

The murders of a female passenger and a young man in different incidents in Limpopo have sparked police manhunts for the suspects.

In the first incident, a 35-year-old woman, whose identity is still to be revealed, was found lying on the ground next to Mohlabaneng village, along the R81 road to Giyani.

Her attack is estimated to have taken place at about 0.30am on Sunday, police said.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that on receiving a complaint about the body of a woman, police rushed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they found the owner of the motor car, who informed them that he was transporting the deceased with the man (the suspect) heading to Sefofotse village, where she was residing,” he said.

The motorist said the car ran out of fuel, prompting him to go look for assistance. He left his two passengers with the vehicle.

“When he (the motorist) returned, the passengers were no longer inside or anywhere near the motor vehicle,” Ledwaba explained.

“Upon further searching, he came across the body of a woman who was lying next to the road, a few metres from his motor vehicle.”

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel who were summoned to the scene confirmed that the woman died from assault injuries.

The motive for the attack was on Tuesday still unknown.

Drunken brawl

The second incident, also early on Sunday, claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in Itsani village near Thohoyandou.

Eric Mukoma Tahala, later identified by his father, was certified dead at the scene outside a local liquor store. A group of suspects had stabbed him.

According to the report police received, the victim and other young drinkers became involved in a brawl outside the drinking place. Tahala was found bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.

No arrests have been confirmed as the police investigation continues.

Police have asked the public to help by contacting the detective, Sergeant Vuledzani Radzilani, on 076 812 9567. People can also use the Crime Stop 08600 10111, the MySAPS app or visit the nearest police station.

