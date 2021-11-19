VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Fetus found in dustbin in Durban

By Phumla Mkize
Netcare 911. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer)

Johannesburg- On Thursday afternoon Netcare 911 in KwaZulu-Natal responded to reports of a baby found in a refuse bin near a park in Sunningdale Durban.

Reports indicate that while searching a roadside bin a homeless man found a blood-stained blanket.

The man ran to the nearest house to alert the homeowner who alerted Marshall Security.

“When medics arrived on the scene they found an unborn fetus. Sadly, there were no signs of life and the scene was handed over to the SAPS,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

