Few hours left to confirm registration to vote on May 29

South Africans who are eligible to vote have just a few hours left to register or update their information before the voter’s roll closes.

Voter registration for the 2024 General Elections will close at midnight on Friday, which is the day of proclamation of the General Election 2024.

The President and the provincial premiers will proclaim Election Day, May 29, during the course of today.

“The 2024 general elections are historic in that they mark the 30th year of electoral democracy. We do not wish for any eligible citizen to miss out on this historic democratic process,” said Electoral Commission chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

The online voter registration portal, registertovote.elections.org.za, is functional and has proven to be the most effective method, allowing everyone to update their details from the comfort of their own homes, workplaces, and communities.

Citizens have until midnight to use the platform for voter registration and update their particulars. Citizens outside the country can also use the same voter registration platform until midnight.

Voters can also reach out to the chatbot on the 0600 88 00 00 WhatsApp line or call 0800118000.

IEC assures South Africans a safe election

Mamabolo assured South Africans that the Electoral Commission staff members are on hand to assist voters at IEC offices in various municipalities during these last few hours.

The Electoral Commission reminded eligible voters of the general rule in elections. A person must register where they live, and vote at the voting station where they are registered.

The only exception to the rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration after notifying the Electoral Commission by a date set in the Election Timetable.

Earlier this month, the commission held the second voter registration weekend, on February 3-4. The first voter registration weekend took place on November 18-19, 2023.

“Whether you are a first-time participant or a seasoned voter, we encourage all South Africans to seize this historic moment by registering and casting their votes in the forthcoming elections,” IEC said around the February 3-4 weekend of voter registration. – SAnews.gov.za

