Fezile Makhanya welcomes bundle of joy

Johannesburg- Actor and TV presenter Fezile Makhanya has recently welcomed his bundle of joy.

Fezile took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message to his newborn baby.

“Where do I even start? I’m filled with so many emotions, but I can’t put them into words. I’ve known of your existence for some time now, but meeting you for the very first time has me looking at life differently.”

“Feelings of joy, excitement, pride & anxiety are an understatement.

I’m still in disbelief that you’ve made me uBaba. It’s been a long time coming (excuse the pun) & I honestly can’t thank God enough. What matters is that you’re here now, in my arms, in our arms.”

“I want you to know that uBaba has your back & I will be forever present in your life.

There’s a lot that I want to teach you, and a lot that I’d like to learn from you too. Most importantly, know that uBaba loves you VERY VERY much!!,” he wrote.

Fezile wedded Miss Earth 2010 in a traditional ceremony that lit the entire social sphere.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma