Fidelity staffer hiding in Lesotho as police probe sexual assault

A junior female employee at Fidelity Security Services is in hiding in Lesotho after allegedly being threatened by an alleged perpetrator of sexual assault at the Gauteng-headquartered private security giant.

The police in Gauteng have confirmed they are investigating a case of sexual assault and intimidation. The case was opened by Nthatoua Meso, who alleged that a client of Fidelity, Dion Ramashu, was making unwanted sexual advances since last year.

Meso told police that Ramashu started threatening her after she rejected him and reported the matter to her employer. The aggression worsened allegedly after she lodged an official complaint, and Ramashu reportedly started sending other people to threaten Meso, who has since fled Gauteng for Lesotho, fearing for her life.

According to Fidelity, Meso is not the only employee who complained about Ramashu, who is apparently facing two complaints of the same nature. The company said it had investigated all the complains and it was offering support to the complainants. “We confirm that the matter has been duly investigated by Fidelity. We record further that the matter is currently being addressed internally by our client and SAPS,” said Advocate Leanie van der Walt, head group legal counsel at Fidelity Services Group. “Fidelity is providing the necessary support to Ms Meso, including counselling interventions. Mr Ramashu is employed by our client.”

Colonel Noxolo Kweza, the provincial spokesperson for Gauteng SAPS, said, “I can confirm that we have opened a case of sexual assault and intimidation.”

Meso told Sunday World that the ordeal had subjected her to mental health issues, adding that by the time her employer offered to help, her family had long intervened. “The counselling helped in managing stress and anxiety related to the threats and helped me develop coping strategies.”

Meso and Ramashu met in February last year through work. According to Meso’ after the two exchanged numbers for work purposes, Ramashu started commenting on her WhatsApp status updates. Ramashu also apparently started sending her PG-rated pictures

. Ramashu had not responded at the time of writing.