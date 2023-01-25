Fifth suspect arrested for murder of ANC ward councillor

The police in Mpumalanga have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder of ANC ward councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase and his friends, Sandile Khumalo and Sizwe Mbingo, over a week ago.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of three counts of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for police in the province, said the victims were shot in Mkhondo on January 13. “It is alleged that the suspects fired multiple shots at Mr Ntshangase, who was in the yard and also shot Mr Mbingo, who was inside a bakkie,” said Mohlala.

“Sadly [Mr Mbingo] died at the scene while Mr Khumalo was shot in the yard as well. Thereafter, the suspects fled in an unknown direction.”

Two other suspects appeared in court on Monday and their case was postponed to January 30. They have been remanded in police custody.

