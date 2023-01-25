Fifth suspect in ANC ward councillor murder case abandons bail

Andile Gamede, a fifth suspected arrested in connection with the murder of ANC ward councillor Sbonelo Ntshangase and his friends, Sandile Khumalo and Sizwe Mbingo, has abandoned his bail application.

Gamede, 32, appeared at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of three counts of murder, attempted murder and theft of a firearm.

He was ordered back in court on January 30, where he will join four other suspects.

Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for police in Mpumalanga, said the victims were shot in Mkhondo on January 13.

“It is alleged that the suspects fired multiple shots at Mr Ntshangase, who was in the yard and also shot Mr Mbingo, who was inside a bakkie. Mr Khumalo was also shot inside the yard,” said Mohlala.

