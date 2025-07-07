Fikile Mbalula calls on President Ramaphosa to act on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take immediate action in response to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s “explosive” accusations of drug syndicates and political meddling.

Mbalula said that among other things, Mkhwanazi’s claims that controversial tenderpreneur and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala funds Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s political endeavours and that deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is a “criminal”, borders on lawlessness and portray South Africa as a banana republic.

He was speaking on Monday during the ANC’s media briefing on the state of education in South Africa and on other matters of national importance.

ANC takes allegations seriously

The briefing took place at Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

“The ANC takes seriously the recent allegations made by KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,” Mbalula said.

“These allegations touch on the very integrity of the criminal justice system and the constitutional obligation of the state to protect all South Africans.

“We call upon President Cyril Ramaphosa to act with the seriousness and urgency this matter demands.

“We reaffirm our commitment to accountability, non-interference in law enforcement, and the full protection of whistleblowers, investigators, and officers of the law.”

In a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu and Sibiya of political interference by taking a decision to disband the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya have interfered in police investigations involving Matlala.

SA projected as a banana republic

He alleged that there is a criminal drug syndicate operating in Gauteng, wherein members of parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, judges, and business people, among others, are working with the drug syndicate.

“As the ANC, we must all work to ensure the rule of law stands above any undue interference, intimidation, and abuse of power. We fully support the statement of President Ramaphosa that the matter is receiving attention.

“The allegations border on lawlessness and project our country as a banana republic. We are not criticising Mkhwanazi,” Mbalula said.

He continued: “We do not know what Mkhwanazi is talking about; he is a top cop. What he said needs to be investigated.

“What we know is that the political killings task team was disbanded, and an explanation was given. There was no query with regard to that until yesterday [Sunday].

“As part of the package of what was said yesterday, those are issues that need to be investigated. The veracity of the allegations needs to be investigated.”

He said the ANC has decided that Mchunu must speak to Ramaphosa first on Mkhwanazi’s allegations before speaking to the ANC’s national leadership.

Ramaphosa calls for discipline

In his media statement on Sunday, Ramaphosa said: “This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention.

“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed.

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president “will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the BRICS Leaders’ Summit currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil”.

