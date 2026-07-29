Fikile Mbalula: David Masondo must stay in his deputy minister lane in PIC chaos

ANC administration chief Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula has added the ANC voice into the ongoing chaos at the Public Investment Corporation that has culminated with the collapse of the board following several resignations.

With a fallout between finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his deputy David Masondo, who was also chairpersin of the PIC, being cited among leading reasons for the escalation of tensions, Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa is on top of the issues.

In classic Mbalula style, he went on to claim that it appeared that Masondo was refusing to bow to his boss Godongwana.

According to Mbalula, it was typical for deputy ministers to start fancying their power against the person with the real power – the minister.

He said he himself had tried it during his time as deputy minister of sport and of police, and it got him promoted because he had fallen out with his minister.

Mbalula’s warning to Masondo

Accordingly, Mbalula warned Masondo from falling into the same trap, suggesting that it can sometimes have negative consequences.

He assured South Africans that Ramaphosa would handle the situation, although the president himself is accused of singing from the same hymn book as Mbalula – backing Godongwana.

“The chaos at PIC; the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) is curing that chaos; so we are dealing with that and you will see clarity in the next couple of months. Human beings are like that, you give them a big responsibility, they misbehave,” said Mbalula during a media briefing at ANC head office on Tuesday.

“The centre must hold. PIC is too big to fail. Where the signs of anarchy are clearing themselves, you deal with it right there, which is what the president is doing.

Godongwana ‘is the boss’

“The minister of finance is Enoch Godongwana, (so we must) be mediating between what? There is no mediation; the other one is a deputy and the other one is a minister. Enoch (Godongwana) has misbehaved in relation to what? And if the minister is finding problems there, he reports to the president; the president must act. If he does not believe his minister, he must fire him. It is allowed, ” Mbalula added.

“If you are deployed [as PIC chairperson] you must stay in your lane. Under normal circumstances there cannot be chaos, a minister cannot be fighting with a deputy.

“A deputy minister must respect a minister and say these are issues. It cannot be an eye for an eye because the government does not work like that and if there is a problem someone must go.”

Mbalula’s political posturing in relation to Masondo is not a surprise, at least if recent history is anything to go by.

The two have previously been on each other’s throat when Mbalula moved to remove Masondo as the Principal of the ANC’s OR Tambo School of Leadership.

The two, who are politically misaligned in ANC factional lines, are also said to be contesting for two strategic positions in the ANC’s 2027 national congress, with Mbalula leading the race for president, while Masondo is being bandied about to stand for the position of national chairperson.

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