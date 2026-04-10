Fikile Mbalula: I’m impressed Julius Malema has seen new Jerusalem

EFF leader Julius Malema has seen the new Jerusalem; this is according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who lauded the red beret bridage leader’s call for ANC, MKP and EFF to join forces.

This comes after Malema on Thursday said the future of South Africa was in the hands of a coalition government between the ANC and two of its biggest splinters.

‘Ditch the liberals’

Malema said the only future government that makes sense would comprise the three at the exclusion of liberal organisations such as the DA and Freedom Front Plus.

“The only solution for this country is MK, EFF, and ANC. That is the future of South Africa unless you choose those things of DA, Freedom Front Plus, and what what. I am not part of that,” said Malema.

Malema’s Damascus moment

Mbalula, on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Friday, said this was good because it meant Malema had reached his ideological Damascus moment.

According to Mbalula, when the ANC first lost state power during the 2016 local government elections, Malema wanted no such rhetoric of like-minded parties working together.

It was thus an interesting turn of events that he was the champion of ideologically aligned formations working together.

Change of tune

“When we spoke to the EFF after the 2016 elections when we lost elections for the first time, we spoke about this camp of the left but EFF said do not talk to us about that because you worked with the National party so we will work with everybody,'” said Mbalula.

“So, it did not become an ideological question at that time but was more about what was in the interests of the EFF more than ideological choices.

“So, this language from the EFF president is very new and very much encouraging. It means he has seen the new Jerusalem, and we appreciate that very much, that he now sees that in the context of the balance of forces and ideological standing in our country.”

Mbalula said this new Malema proposal was something to be interrogated closely with the hope that he does not change his tune tomorrow.

“It must be consistent. We do not know whether next week it will be repeated, but it is encouraging that for the first time in public yesterday I heard the new Jerusalem was coming.”

SACP’s fate

The ANC NEC is gathered at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg this Friday to take the final decision about what to do with the SACP that is now an electoral opponent of the ANC.

Mbalula admitted that the ANC had “failed” to convince the Communist Party to dump its 2024 special congress resolution to contest elections independently from the ANC despite the two being in bed in the so-called tripartite alliance.

According to Mbalula, the meeting will have a tough decision, which might involve having to force SACP leaders who are also leaders of the ANC to pick a side ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Mbalula insisted that practically, it was foolhardy to think that those who lead in both formations can effectively campaign for the victory of both when ANC and SACP will be standing individually at the ballot.

Drastic decisions taken at the Special NEC might affect the likes of SACP head of elections Buti Maname and SACP first deputy general secretary David Masondo who are also members of the ANC NEC.

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