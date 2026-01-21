Fikile Mbalula moves to stop Patrice Motsepe ‘tsunami’ bid for ANC top job

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued a stern instruction for the immediate stop of the production, printing and distribution of T-shirts lobbying for billionaire Patrice Motsepe to raise his hand to lead the ANC at the national conference next year.

Anyone who defies his instruction, said Mbalula in a letter sent to all ANC leadership structures from national to the branch, will face the full might of ANC disciplinary processes.

CAF boss’ quest for ANC’s top office

Mbalula’s threat comes days after the Sunday World reported that Motsepe’s campaign, through a forum of ANC cadres gathered under the “PM27 Savumelana” rallying call, had moved to the next phase in their quest to deliver the CAF President into the ANC’s top office.

It appears that the story, which has been trending in the political discourse since Sunday, did not go down well at Pixley Seme Street – ANC head office location, if Mbalula’s strongly worded letter is anything to go by.

Mbalula wrote that the PM27 lobby group was out of order and against the decision of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to declare the campaign towards the December 2027 national congress closed, for now.

“This serves as a reminder that the NEC took a decision which was communicated to all provinces. That no ANC structure or member should engage in leadership contestations ahead of the ANC National Conference to be held in 2027. In this regard, we caution any ANC member to disassociate themselves with the production and distribution of the ‘PM’ t-shirt or its associated leadership campaigns,” wrote Mbalula.

“The decision not to engage in leadership campaigns was informed by the fact that all ANC structures must focus their work on rebuilding the organization, which is underpinned by organisational renewal, to enable implementation of our national transformation programmes.

Mbalula issues warning

“Therefore, anyone who engages in acts that contradict this decision by the NEC is to be considered an opponent to the revolution… From henceforth, disciplinary measures will be taken on anyone who violates the NEC directive in this regard.”

Supporters of PM27 campaign in several WhatsApp groups have begun pushing back against Mbalula, whom they accuse of hypocrisy.

Some have argued that Mbalula failed to assume the same posture during the December 2025 ANC national general council (NGC) where delegates sang songs endorsing him, seemingly for the same position as the one Motsepe is being lobbied for.

“Mbalula must first call to order the comrades who were singing ‘sifuna uNobhala for President’ (at the NGC). Thina (we) are moving forward,” wrote one PM27 lobbyist.

Accusations of double standards

Another one emphasised this point: “Mbaks (Mbalula) never reprimanded the General Council when they sang about Nobhala oneContent, he was happy about that.”

This was not enough as another Motsepe campaigner added that “not only that. He went to the Tshwane regional congress and danced to the song that was campaigning for him to become president. Why now”?

“The PM27 is a step towards renewal… That tsunami will torpedo the campaign of nobhala (Mbalula) who started long ago.”

The campaign towards what is set to be a watershed congress for the soul of the ANC next year is moving in various fronts underground for multiple candidates including Mbalula, current deputy president Paul Mashatile and Motsepe, among others.

This while the likes of Eastern Cape provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, former minister Ayanda Dlodlo, NEC members Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Maropene Ramokgopa and Mmamoloko Kubayi are being lobbied to stand to become ANC second-in-command at the same gathering.

