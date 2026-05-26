Fikile Mbalula: South Africans are not xenophobic, just frustrated

The ANC has defended South Africa against growing accusations of xenophobia, saying public protests against illegal immigration are being driven largely by frustration over crime, unemployment and weak border controls rather than hatred of foreign nationals.

Speaking at Luthuli House on Tuesday after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg over the weekend, the organisation’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party recognised that many communities were raising legitimate concerns about undocumented migration.

“The NEC does not characterise the majority of these activities as xenophobic in their general character,” Mbalula said.

He added: “The NEC understands the pressures on our economy and on our communities arising from unlawful immigration, and the NEC shares the concerns of the people of South Africa on these matters.”

His comments come amid intensifying anti-illegal immigration campaigns in parts of the country, with some groups demanding stricter border controls and tougher action against undocumented migrants.

June 30 national shutdown

Among the groups mobilising protests is the March and March movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, which has planned a national shutdown on June 30.

The ANC’s position follows an urgent stakeholder meeting held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this week involving ministers in the security cluster to address escalating protest action linked to violence and looting.

While acknowledging public frustrations, Mbalula warned that some demonstrations had crossed the line into intimidation and unlawful conduct.

“The conduct of vigilantism, hate speech and intimidation that the country has seen in some of its streets, at some of its clinic doors, at some of its school gates and at some of its factory floors over the past period could amount to violations of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act,” he said.

Principle of ubuntu

He cautioned communities against targeting vulnerable groups, particularly children seeking healthcare and education, saying that it is against the principle of ubuntu.

“A child that seeks education must be supported by all of us. A child that seeks immunisation against measles or polio must be given the necessary support. We are not a cruel people,” Mbalula said.

Government’s intervensions

He mentioned that the government is already implementing measures to strengthen immigration enforcement and labour compliance.

Among the interventions announced is the recruitment of 10 000 additional labour inspectors through the Department of Employment and Labour to tackle the illegal employment of undocumented workers.

Exploiting undocumented migrants ‘is wrong’

Mbalula also warned businesses against exploiting undocumented migrants to suppress wages and evade labour laws.

“The recruitment of undocumented workers in order to suppress wages … is criminal. It is unpatriotic,” he said.

The government has also begun upgrading key border posts through the Border Management Authority, including the introduction of drone surveillance technology aimed at monitoring illegal border crossings in real time.

Mbalula stressed that while South Africans had a constitutional right to protest, communities should not take the law into their own hands.

“We cannot fight unlawful conduct in a democracy by ourselves engaging in unlawful conduct,” he said.

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