Fikile Mbalula: ‘Women remain backbone of ANC, its renewal’

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula used his keynote address at the ANC Women’s League Umanyano gathering in Rustenburg to reaffirm that women are the backbone of the ANC and central to its renewal.

Speaking during the event leading to the main 114th ANC anniversary celebrations, Mbalula stressed that the ANC’s history, resilience and future are inseparable from the leadership and sacrifice of women.

“As we pay tribute to the women whose selfless and fearless role in the liberation struggle carved the path to our liberation — giants on whose shoulders we stand to get a clear vantage of the path we have traversed and the path that lies ahead — we must be deliberate and focused in our efforts to implement the commitments we made in our election manifesto,” Mbalula said.

Race, class, and gender oppression

Addressing young women at the New Covenant Fellowship International Church, Mbalula highlighted the “triple oppression” faced by South African women under apartheid. That of race, class, and gender.

Despite this, women stood firm. They sustained families, communities and the liberation movement itself, according to Mbalula.

He spoke about homes that were turned into organising spaces for prayer transformed into programmes of action. How women carried the struggle forward when repression was at its harshest.

Invoking the powerful slogan “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo!”, Mbalula honoured generations of women who resisted patriarchy and injustice. He paid tribute to stalwarts such as Dr Ruth Mompati, Josie Mpama and Rebecca Kotane. Women whose activism shaped the ANC Women’s League and helped define the character of the broader liberation movement.

“The role of women in society has been the source of social stability. From the constituting of the family to communities and nationhood at large. It was therefore no coincidence that the role [of] women has been composite to the broader struggle for the emancipation of our people, amongst which the focus has been on gender equality, particularly against patriarchal oppression,” he said.

Women’s leadership critical

Mbalula emphasised that women’s leadership remains critical today. Particularly in confronting gender-based violence and femicide, strengthening food security, supporting early childhood development and mentoring young women.

He encouraged women to support one another and work together. More women must occupy prominent positions in the ANC and in government to drive meaningful change. He called on women to continue serving to protect the vulnerable.

“In that spirit, the ANC Women’s League implores all of us to make a firm, unflinching commitment to protect women and children. By standing firm against gender-based violence and femicide and building circles of safety, shelter, and justice for the vulnerable.”

Party’s electoral losses

Against the backdrop of the party’s recent electoral challenges, Mbalula argued that rebuilding public trust in the ANC must begin at the grassroots level. This is where women are often the first to experience the effects of poor service delivery.

As the movement prepares for the 2026 local government elections, he stressed that visible improvements in people’s daily lives are essential.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, Mbalula concluded that freedom cannot be achieved without the emancipation of women. He reaffirmed that women are not on the margins of the ANC. They are at the very centre of its past, present and future.

“Freedom cannot be achieved unless women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression… Our endeavours must be about the liberation of the woman. The emancipation of the man, and the liberty of the child.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content