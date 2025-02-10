Fikile Mbalula’s faction recruits operative to get rid of Lesufi, Nciza 

Controversial businessman Absalom Budeli has been allegedly roped in as one of the emissaries of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s faction in Ekurhuleni to push for the exclusion of Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and chairperson Panyaza Lesufi in the soon-to-be established “reconfigured” provincial structure.

Budeli is said to be working with ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji, who also hails from Ekurhuleni, to ensure the two leaders are excluded from the “new” structure. Nciza and Lesufi also come from Ekurhuleni, and if they are weakened in their region, it would be difficult for them to be re-elected.

However, the participation of Budeli in the campaign to oust the two may boomerang because of his reputation. Budeli hogged headlines for wrong reasons when he was alleged to have solicited a bribe of R100 000 a month from Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality service provider Thabo Rapodile.

The money, according to News24, was supposed to be paid to Ekurhuleni chief information officer Moloko Monyepao. Rapodile allegedly reported the matter to the Hawks after being advised to do so by his legal team.

A provincial ANC leader, who did not want to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the media, alleged that Budeli, the chairperson of the Bavumile Dlamini branch, would be rewarded with the ANC regional treasurer position if the campaign yields fruits.

The leader also alleged the campaign to exclude Lesufi and Nciza was aimed to destabilise the province to weaken its ability to rally behind Deputy President Paul Mashatile to be elected the party’s next president in its 2027 national conference. Budeli is closely linked to Mdu Manana, the ANC national executive committee’s head of organising and membership, a man said to be emerging as the key figure in Mbalula’s war to become the next number one.

Sunday World has learned that Manana is building a network of operatives to help shift the balance of power in Gauteng, and Budeli is playing a crucial role in this effort by disrupting structures in Ekurhuleni.

An ANC member in the region, who has been observing the factional developments, described the Budeli faction as “a cartel masquerading as a political movement”. “It’s about influence and dispensing patronage.”

Among Budeli’s closest allies is Andrew Baloyi, chairperson of the party’s Ward 87 branch.

Earlier this year, Baloyi found himself facing disciplinary charges after posting on social media that the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive committee was conspiring with the EFF to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa. Sunday World has it on good authority that the allegations were fuelled by the provincial leadership’s failure to work with the DA in forming a government of national unity, as well as its subsequent alleged cooperation with the EFF in toppling DA-led coalitions in metros and smaller municipalities.

A source within the regional ANC structure said Baloyi was “found guilty but instead of kicking him out, they just told him to apologise publicly and attend the OR Tambo School of Leadership for political training. That tells you everything about how protected these guys are.”

With the ANC’s succession race already shaping up, Mbalula has since banned any public discussion of the 2027 presidential contest. The move followed a statement by Mashatile that he would avail himself if nominated.

Baloyi has dismissed allegations of involvement in factional battles within the ANC, asserting he is merely an ordinary member without influence. “I am not part of any mafia,” he stated. “I’m just a small branch leader.”

Malatji casually denied involvement in the conspiracy to rid Gauteng of its current leaders. “I’m not part of any plot. I’m part of a united ANC.”

