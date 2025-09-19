Filthy state of Limpopo Home Affairs office under spotlight: ‘Inhumane’

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on Home Affairs, Mosa Chabane, has condemned the deplorable conditions at the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) office in the cosy farming town of Groblersdal in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District, saying they undermine service delivery and strips the citizens of their dignity.

This comes after members of the public raised concerns about the unhygienic state of the office, prompting the committee to intervene.

“It is unacceptable that our citizens have to receive services in such conditions, which directly impacts the quality of services they receive. It is inhumane that people are subjected to such filth. And officials have to be held accountable,” said Chabane.

He added that the officials themselves would never tolerate working in such environments. And he questioned why ordinary South Africans are forced to endure them.

Deplorable conditions

He acknowledged that conditions at most Home Affairs offices are generally bearable. However, Chabane said what the committee saw at the Groblersdal office was “deplorable”.

The committee has previously raised similar concerns about conditions at other DHA offices. These include Mthatha, where long queues, ICT downtime, and lack of shelter for waiting clients remain pressing challenges.

Although the committee noted interventions such as partnering with banks to expand service access, Chabane stressed that DHA’s primary offices must themselves be in a position to deliver efficient, quality services.

“At the end of the day, our preoccupation is protecting and promoting the dignity of our people. Quality service delivery is not optional,” he said.

The chairperson has directed the DHA executive and Director-General to urgently investigate the reasons behind the poor conditions at the Groblersdal office and submit a report to the committee.

Located in the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality, one of the four municipalities in the Sekhukhune District, the DHA in Groblersdal is serving a population of over 288, 049 across the municipality’s jurisdiction. Most are working either in the farms or the mines around Roosenekal outside Steelpoort and Burgersfort.

Bolsheviks Party of South Africa (BPSA) has condemned these deplorable conditions

BPSA secretary general, Seun Mogotji, said the situation at Groblersdal’s DHA is not merely a case of poor hygiene. It is but a clear manifestation of systemic failure, weak leadership, and a culture of neglect that has become entrenched within the DHA.

Betrayal, abuse of public trust

“It is unacceptable that ordinary South Africans are forced to receive essential services under such degrading and inhumane conditions. Officials who themselves would never tolerate such filth for a single day expect citizens to endure humiliation while exercising their constitutional rights. And honestly speaking, this is a betrayal of public trust and a violation of the Batho Pele principles,” said Mogotji

“The problems at Groblersdal are symptomatic of a national crisis. Such as long and dehumanising queues that rob people of their time and dignity. The chronic ICT downtime, which halts services and drives corruption.”

“For years, these issues have been raised. Yet the department consistently fails to act until exposed publicly. The sudden “directive” for investigation is simply a reactive posture, a performance to placate outrage. Rather than evidence of genuine commitment to systemic reform,” he added.

Mogotji further said BPSA demands immediate accountability from those who are responsible for the shameful conditions. And that they must face consequences without delay.

“All DHA offices must be inspected, with findings published publicly. And if the Director-General and senior executives cannot deliver tangible results, they must step aside… Competent leadership must take over.

“The dignity of South Africans is not negotiable. Service delivery is a constitutional right, not a privilege. The BPSA calls on the DHA to stop reacting to public pressure and start acting with urgency and seriousness,” he concluded.

